Remember that guy who made a guitar out of his uncle's skeleton? Now he's built a toilet in the shape of Lars Ulrich

Remember Prince Midnight, who made an electric guitar out of his dead uncle's skeleton? Well, it turns out that macabre six-string wasn't just a one-off creative endeavor, as the DIY-savvy musician has just revealed his latest bizarre build: a toilet featuring a life-sized clay replica of Lars Ulrich. Yep, you read that right.

Built as part of the eccentric inventor's new plumbing company, Hellmouth Plumbing Supply, the toilet is fully functional, and allows the user to sit in the legendary Metallica drummer's lap while they, er, do their business.

And if for whatever reason you want to try the toilet out for yourself, it'll be publicly usable in the bathroom of Tampa, Florida venue The Brass Mug on December 3, as part of Hellmouth Plumbing Supply's upcoming “immersive art experience” there. Prince Midnight's band – Prince Midnight and the Searing Torment – are also set to perform.

Regarding his inspiration to create such a thing, Prince Midnight explains: “This is my way, albeit unconventional, to honor Lars Ulrich and Metallica... The first band I ever loved was Metallica, the first record I became obsessed with, the first music I ever dove into, the first concert I ever attended was Metallica in Tampa in the early '90s.

“I could have painted a picture or made a traditional sculpture,” he adds, “but no one would have even noticed, and really, that's not the kind of art and performance that I do.”

He continues: “Some might find that the concept of making this toilet to be a work of absurdism, or even feel offended by the notion that it’s being presented as a work of fine art, but that’s how every creative is treated when exploring new creative spaces. I’m fine with that. In fact, I revel in it.

In terms of the process, creating the toilet reportedly took “an incredibly long time”. “I bought a ton of natural clay from the art store to sculpt the body and legs and then I used alginate to mold and cast my own hands and feet in resin,” Midnight says. “I saved the facial sculpt for last, using photos of Lars from the '80s.

“Then, I ran steel rebar through the whole thing with fiberglass batting so it's pretty rugged. My backyard has essentially been an auto body shop for the last couple of months.”

Like most things this unusual, the Lars Ulrich toilet is one of a kind, though Prince Midnight has created a series of metal-themed toilet lids under the Hellmouth banner, including ones honoring Slayer, Morbid Angel, Minor Threat and more.

Tickets for Prince Midnight's Hellmouth Plumbing Supply art exhibition at The Brass Mug in Tampa on December 3 are available now.