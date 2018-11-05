Watch Metallica Perform “Enter Sandman” and Other Songs at Rare Acoustic Show

Metallica performed a rare acoustic set on at the Nob Hill Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco Saturday, November 3, to benefit their All Within My Hands charity. The evening, dubbed the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert and Auction, raised funds for the non-profit foundation, which was launched in 2017 to help creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

In addition to opening with one of their heaviest cuts—the Master of Puppets classic, “Disposable Heroes”—the band tackled acoustic versions of songs like “Enter Sandman,” “The Four Horsemen” and “Hardwired.” They also threw in several covers, including Deep Purple’s “When a Blind Man Cries,” Nazareth’s “Please Don’t Judas Me,” Blue Oyster Cult’s “Veteran of the Psychic Wars” and Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page.”

You can check out the full setlist, as well as more live clips from the show, below.

Metallica ‘All Within My Hands’ acoustic show set list:

1. “Disposable Heroes”

2. “When a Blind Man Cries”

3. “The Unforgiven”

4. “Please Don't Judas Me”

5. “Turn the Page”

6. “Bleeding Me”

7. “Veteran of the Psychic Wars”

8. “Nothing Else Matters”

9. “All Within My Hands”

10. “Enter Sandman”

11. “The Four Horsemen”

12. “Hardwired”