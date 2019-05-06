Watch Metallica Perform “Frantic” for the First Time in Eight Years

Metallica kicked off the newest leg of their ongoing WorldWired tour in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1. The opening night setlist for the newest trek saw the band add several less-played songs to the lineup, including the St. Anger opening track “Frantic,” which was last performed eight years ago at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

You can check out pro-shot video of the performance above.

Metallica’s current European WorldWired run wraps August 25 in Mannheim, Germany.

For more information and a full list of dates, head over to Metallica.com.