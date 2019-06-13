Watch Metallica Play “Seek and Destroy” With a 13-Year-Old On Drums

Metallica were joined onstage by a 13-year-old boy named Evan Adamson at their show on June 11 at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The boy, who was celebrating his birthday, came up to play "Seek and Destroy" on drums with the band.

You can check out video of the performance above.

Joked James Hetfield while introducing the song, "Oh God—Lars shrunk. They put Lars in the wash. I told 'em not to put him in the dryer—he shrunk.”

Hammett then kicked into the opening riff of “Seek and Destroy,” with Evan joining in along with the rest of the band. Following the intro, Lars Ulrich took over for the boy.

Adamson later went on Instagram to post a pic from the performance, captioning it: “Well well well no words I mean to play drums in front of 68,000 people with my heroes, my favorite band of all time was just the best thing ever and to top it all off it was my bday!!"

Metallica’s current European WorldWired run wraps August 25 in Mannheim, Germany.