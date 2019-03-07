Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Cover Pink Floyd’s “Run Like Hell” in Kansas City

As has become standard at Metallica shows on their WorldWired tour, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo used their co-solo spot at the March 6 stop at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, to pay tribute to an artist through one of their signature “doodles.”

Last night, the artist in question was Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, who was celebrating his 73rd birthday. In recognition of the day, Hammett and Trujillo paired up on a cover of Pink Floyd’s The Wall classic, "Run Like Hell,” with the Metallica men trading off on vocals.

You can check out the performance above.

For all upcoming WorldWired dates, head over to Metallica.com.