Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Perform Rammstein’s “Engel” in Berlin

As has become standard at Metallica shows on their WorldWired tour, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo used their co-solo spot on July 6 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion to pay tribute to a local artist—in this case, Berlin’s favorite metal sons, Rammstein.

The two paired up for a rendition of Rammstein’s “Engel,” from their 1997 album, Sehnsucht. Hammett handled the riffs and solos, while Trujillo took on the bass and vocals—though, as is apparent in the above clip, the crowd practically overpowered him in the singing department.

Metallica’s current European WorldWired run wraps August 25 in Mannheim, Germany.

For more information and a full list of dates, head over to Metallica.com.