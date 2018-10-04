Watch My Morning Jacket's Jim James Perform "Over and Over" on 'The Tonight Show'

Jim James appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to perform “Over and Over,” accompanied by the Resistance Revival Chorus. The acoustic version of “Over and Over” will appear on the My Morning Jacket frontman’s upcoming album, Uniform Clarity.

Uniform Clarity is a companion album to James’ 2018 effort, Uniform Distortion. The new album features acoustic renditions of the songs originally found on Uniform Distortion, as well as two new tracks.

“The idea for Uniform Clarity came from Uniform Distortion,” James said in a statement, “an album of intentional chaos/dirt: literal and figurative distortion of lyrics and sound meant to echo and hopefully shed some light on the twisted times and distortion of the truth in which we now live. Uniform Clarity is meant to illuminate the other side—raw and real, but very clear, much like in the early days of recording where all you could hear was the truth because there were no ways to manipulate recordings in the studio. Working with Shawn Everett, we created a document-style recording of these songs—just vocals, guitar and the space itself—no special FX. A crystal clear illustration of the flawed beauty of what a song starts off as or sometimes remains- a thought. a seed. a light from the womb of the universe brought to life down here on earth.”

Uniform Clarity can be pre-ordered here.

James will be on tour in November in support of Uniform Clarity. All tour dates are below:

Jim James November tour dates:

1 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern SOLD OUT

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Cathedral Sanctuary SOLD OUT

3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room SOLD OUT

6 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

8 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic SOLD OUT

10 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Theatre

13 – New York, NY – Town Hall SOLD OUT

14 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

16 – Boston, MA – “Pathways to Paris” @ Theatre at Act Hotel

17 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

19 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

20 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

21 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace