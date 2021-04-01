Watch Myles Kennedy kick out the funky jams on a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Shining Star

Couch Riffs, the YouTube series hosted by Mike Squires, who plays electric guitar in Duff McKagan’s Loaded, has always been centered around getting artists out of their comfort zones, be it Vivian Campbell playing ZZ Top’s Cheap Sunglasses, Alex Skolnick ripping through Devo’s Whip It, or members of Alice in Chains, the Killers and more taking on Rod Stewart’s synth-pop classic, Young Turks.

Now Squires has done it again with his newest jam, which sees Myles Kennedy, who spends the majority of his time belting out hard rock anthems as the frontman for Alter Bridge and Slash’s solo band, showing off his soulful side on a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s R&B/funk classic, Shining Star.

Backing up Kennedy, who also adds some funky electric guitar work to the track, is a band consisting of Squires on bass, guitarist Kathy Moore (Kathy Moore Super Power Trio), drummer Dennis Leeflang (Bumblefoot/session drummer), background vocalist Christa Wells and the Urban Renewal Project Horns, featuring trumpet player Austin Drake, tenor saxophonist R.W. Enoch and trombonist Lindsay McMurray.

“This powerhouse classic was released on EW&F's 1975 LP, That's the Way of the World, and earned them a Grammy that year,” Squires said. “I hope Couch Riffs does those fellas proud. This one took a while to put together but the wait was worth it.”

We would agree. You can check out Shining Star above, and for more Couch Riffs, head here.