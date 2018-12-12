Watch Ozzy Osbourne Witness a Performance by Fast-Food-Themed Black Sabbath Parody Act

Mac Sabbath, the fast-food-themed Black Sabbath parody act, recently had the opportunity to perform for Ozzy Osbourne himself.

The comical meeting, which included Ozzy’s son, Jack, and Jack’s daughter, Pearl, was filmed for the A&E show Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

Mac Sabbath frontman Ronald Osbourne told Rolling Stone, "Being Ronald Osbourne, the front-clown for Mac Sabbath, isn't easy. I have to meet all these fry-by-night 'Drive-through metal' icons like Burger King Diamond, Cinnibon Jovi and KFCC DeVille, look them in the eye and pretend like my indigestion is not acting up. Today is quite different. Today I met Ozzy Freaking Osbourne. Some big clown shoes to fill."

You can check out the full clip above.

Mac Sabbath will headline a pre-New Year's Eve show, with support from the Dickies, PPL MVR and Captured by Robots, on December 28 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. For more info, head here.