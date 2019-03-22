Watch Queensrÿche's New "Man the Machine" Playthrough Video

A couple weeks back, Queensrÿche's Michael Wilton stopped by Guitar World's New York City headquarters.

While he was around, he treated us to a guitar playthrough of "Man the Machine," a track from the band's new album, The Verdict. You can check it out above.

The Verdict was released on March 1 via Century Media Records.

"The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time," Wilton said of the album at the time of its announcement. "I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

For more information on the band, head on over to QueensrycheOfficial.com.