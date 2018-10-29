Queensryche Announce New Album, 'The Verdict'

Queensrÿche have announced the release of The Verdict on March 1, 2019, via Century Media Records.

"I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record. The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding," singer Todd La Torre said in a statement. "I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Added guitarist Michael "Whip" Wilton, "The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. A Pledge pre-order campaign is currently running here.

Additionally, Queensryche will be heading out on a spring 2019 tour in support of The Verdict. Support will come from Fates Warning, with the Cringe joining both bands on select dates. For more information, as well as purchasing tickets, go to QueensrycheOfficial.com.

Queensryche 2019 tour dates:

March 2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

March 5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

March 7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*

March 8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^

March 9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

March 10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*

March 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

March 13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

March 14 - Chicago, IL - Concord

March 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

March 16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

March 17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^

March 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

March 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

March 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

March 23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

March 26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

March 27 - San Diego - Observatory

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

March 29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

March 30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April 2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

April 3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

*w/ support from The Cringe

^Queensrÿche only