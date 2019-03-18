Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at the Great Pyramids Of Giza

This past Friday, March 15, Red Hot Chili Peppers livestreamed a full set from the Great Pyramids Of Giza in Egypt. You can check it out above.

“Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms,” Flea said of the performance in a press statement. “Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening again right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the impending experience.”

During the performance—which even won a Twitter endorsement from Egypt's Minister of Tourism, Rania Al-Mashat—the band covered the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” Stevie Wonder's "Higher Ground" and, in a solo piano rendition courtesy of guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Radiohead's "Pyramid Song."