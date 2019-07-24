Watch Richie Faulkner Talk Gibson “Original Collection” Flying V, Jam Judas Priest Riffs

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently sat down with Gibson to discuss the company’s new "Original Collection" Flying V. You can check out the interview, as well as Faulkner playing some Priest licks, in the video above.

The new “Original Collection” Flying V boasts a mahogany body with an Antique Natural finish, slim taper neck and rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a set of calibrated Burstbucker 2 (neck) and Burstbucker 3 (bridge) pickups, as well as an aluminum Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge, Grover Rotomatic tuners and a white three-ply pickguard.

Says Faulker, who has his own Epiphone signature V model, “If someone pulled up with a Flying V you were like ‘Okay, it’s on,’” Faulkner says. “They were either good or not but they were making a statement.”

As for what he likes about the design, “It’s unique and I think it’s a sign of innovation. And every player that I was a fan of—Schenker, Hendrix, James Hetfield—they all had Vs. When you talk about unique and innovation, every one of them was unique and innovative.”

The "Original Collection" Flying V is available for $1,699. For more information head to Gibson.