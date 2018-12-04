Watch Rodney Crowell Star in the Debut Episode of Ernie Ball's 'Unearthed' Series

Ernie Ball has launched a new web series, Unearthed, which highlights the incredible journeys of today’s most interesting songwriters. The debut episode, which you can watch above, stars Grammy Award-winning songwriter, Rodney Crowell.

Intimately filmed on his property in Nashville, TN, Crowell discusses his Nashville roots, his intimate relationship to songwriting, the art of inspiration, and much more.

“Inspiration is earned...it starts to accrue in the form of one days work and then the next days' work," Crowell says. "You start with a blank page and then something comes to life.”

To find out more, head over to ernieball.com.