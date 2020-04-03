Though PRS has pulled back the curtain on a number of tantalizing new electric guitars in the last six months, one of the company's biggest announcements of recent times came in the form of its S2 McCarty 594 series.

This fresh line of axes brought top-of-the-line McCarty designs to PRS' S2 series, its most affordable line of USA-built guitars. The 'best of both worlds' series contains the S2 McCarty 594, S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut and the S2 McCarty 594 Thinline.

That's all well and good, but what you must be wondering is, of course: 'how do they sound?' Here to answer that very question is our good friend, Ryan "Fluff" Bruce.

Fluff compares and contrasts each of the guitars, going in-depth on their specs, before plugging in and giving viewers a super-useful look at the similarities and differences in the guitars' tone.

If you happened to be eyeing any of the guitars for yourself, but weren't sure about which S2 McCarty 594 was your speed, this is the video for you.

For more on PRS and the S2 McCarty 594 series, head on over to PRS Guitars.

