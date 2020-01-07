NAMM 2020: PRS is bringing McCarty 594 guitars to its keenly priced S2 Series

NAMM 2020: Though the year is young yet, we've already seen some major, pre-NAMM electric guitar releases from the likes of Ibanez, Reverend, Supro and more. Now though, PRS has entered the fray, with an announcement that's sure to turn the heads and raise the eyebrows of the rest of the industry

For the first time ever, the storied company is adding its top-of-the-line McCarty designs to the S2 series, its most affordable USA-built line of guitars. This new 'best of both worlds' series contains the S2 McCarty 594, S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut and the S2 McCarty 594 Thinline.

All three of the guitars feature 22-fret mahogany necks, bound rosewood fretboards with PRS' signature bird inlays, a PRS zinc two-piece bridge and vintage-style tuners.

PRS S2 McCarty 594 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Each of the S2 McCartys packs two 58/15 'S' pickups, in the treble and bass positions, for decidedly vintage-inspired tone. These are controlled with two volume and two push/pull controls, and a three-way toggle switch.

The S2 McCarty 594 and S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut sport a Pattern Vintage neck shape, while the S2 McCarty 594 Thinline features a thinner, one-piece, all-mahogany body and a Pattern Thin neck shape.

The S2 McCarty 594 and S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut are both available in Burnt Amber Burst, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Elephant Gray, Faded Blue Smokeburst, McCarty Sunburst, Scarlet Red and Whale Blue finishes, while the S2 McCarty 594 Thinline comes in Antique White, Black, Frost Blue Metallic, Frost Green Metallic, McCarty Tobacco Burst and Vintage Cherry finishes.

PRS S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Following the company's announcements of six new SE models, plus Mark Holcomb and Dustie Waring signature guitars, late last year, these three new instruments indicate that PRS is gearing up for one hell of a 35th anniversary celebration in 2020.

There's no word yet on the prices for these three new S2 McCarty beauties, but do keep your eyes on PRS as more details become available.