This year, Cort has beefed up its KX series with two new Etched models, the KX300 Etched and the KX500 Etched.

Impressed by their gorgeous looks, speed-friendly design and mammoth tones when we saw the guitars at this year's Winter NAMM show, we called up YouTube guitar specialist Ryan "Fluff" Bruce to explore one of the models, the KX500, in greater depth.

As Fluff demonstrates in the video, the KX500 Etched can absolutely brutalize you with the heavier end of its metal tones, but can also act as a perfect supporting player with its satisfying, detailed cleans.

Overall - with a stunning ash burl top, 3-dimensional etched finish, sustain-boosting strings-thru-body hardtail bridge, and high-performing and powerful Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers - the KX500 Etched is a straightforward, dependable and high-performing instrument that'll give you top-shelf sounds at a wallet-friendly price.

