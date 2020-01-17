GW live at NAMM 2020: Hedras Ramos tears it up on Cort's KX500 Etched, X700 Duality

NAMM 2020: Last week, Cort threw its hat into the NAMM ring with its impressive and affordable KX300 Etched electric guitar.

The show this week found the company exhibiting that, plus its equally good-looking and performing KX500 Etched and flagship X700 Duality models. And who better to show off all of these axes than the brilliantly skilled Guatemalan guitarist, and longtime Cort endorser, Hedras Ramos?

Luckily for us, Ramos and another Cort employee by the name of Will were more than happy to sit down and discuss - and, of course, demonstrate - these sleek new axes.

Check out the demos in the video above, and be sure to check out the rest of our comprehensive NAMM coverage to get the skinny on more great gear.