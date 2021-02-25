Cort recently unveiled the X700 Mutility, the newest entry in its X-series line of guitars aimed at providing ultimate versatility and playability in a stylish package.

The new guitar, designed with prog phenom Hedras, pushes the limits of conventional six-strings with a fresh pickup set and a striking look. Given the enticing features, we couldn’t wait to put one in the hands of expert YouTuber Ryan “Fluff” Bruce to find out just what this multiscale wonder is capable of.

The answer? A whole lot.

The X700 Mutility boasts “a lot of features that you would typically find on a much more expensive guitar, for not an expensive price,” Bruce says. And who wouldn’t want that?

For starters, there’s a mahogany body with a maple/ash combo top, a roasted maple neck and fretboard and an improved, deeper-cut body.

“It looks very, very cool,” Bruce says. “The carve is nice and elegant, and it also has a functional purpose in that it’s more comfortable for your arm when you’re in the sitting position.”

There’s also 24 stainless steel fanned frets, a hardtail bridge with a separate bridge unit for each string and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern pickups controlled by a three way toggle, volume and tone knobs and coil splits.

As for playability, “The high side of the strings is a 24 ¾ inch scale and the low side is a full 25 ½ inch scale,” Bruce says. “So you can think of this as between something like a Les Paul scale and a full-tilt Strat scale. And you’ve got a PRS in the middle. Pretty crazy.”

A nice spec sheet, to be sure. And it sounds even better, as Bruce demonstrates by playing the X700 Mutility in the context of a mix.

“Having not played a lot of fanned frets this guitar was admittedly a little strange-feeling at first,” Bruce says. “But the second you stop thinking that it’s a fanned fret and you just play, you’re fine."

What’s more, given the ease of playability, Bruce says, “If you’re new to fanned frets this is actually a great guitar to start out on for entry into the fanned fret world.

"You can get nice and bendy up at the small strings and still have enough tension to chug all day long on the low strings. Love that.”

Plus, he adds, “It’s retailing for about $1,000. So there's a lot of bang for the buck here, and it has a ton of features that are typically found on much more expensive models.

"If you’re in the market for a fanned fret metal guitar, definitely check out the X700 Mutility.”

For more information on the X700 Mutility, head to Cort Guitars.