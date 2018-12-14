Watch "Saint" Nick D'Addario Hand Out Gear to London Street Musicians

Last year D'Addario introduced the world to “Saint” Nick D’Addario, a crusty but genuinely kind-hearted version of Santa, whose sole mission is gifting gear to some of the hardest working and perhaps most under-appreciated musicians in the world — buskers.

What started in subways of New York City has now brought “Saint” Nick to the bustling streets of London, spreading holiday cheer to all the street musicians. Watch the clip above to take in all of the holiday gift-giving glory.

Here's what the company had to say: "As the world’s leading manufacturer of instrument accessories, we feel that it is important to give back to our community of musicians at this time of the year. D’Addario is recognizing the everyday musician as the heart and soul of our industry and wishing them well in the new year. Help us spread some musician cheer this holiday season."

For more on D'Addario, head over to daddario.com.