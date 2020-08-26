You probably know Sarah Longfield best for her spidery, genre-hopping tapping work - usually done on one of her signature Strandberg electric guitars.

And while she is indeed one of the world's premier seven/eight-string guitarists, the breadth of Longfield's talent goes far beyond her monster chops and lightning-fast tapping.

Case in point is the above video, which Longfield kindly shared with us. In it, she creates a gorgeous ambient piece with a modular synth and Martin GPC-X2E acoustic guitar.

Perfect for those looking for a dependable travel guitar, the GPC-X2E shines in Longfield's hands, with its Fishman MX electronics and Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings providing for a bright, vivid and lush sound that pushes sonic boundaries, but is still coated with that unmistakable Martin polish.

For more on the GPC-X2E, mosey on over to Martin.

