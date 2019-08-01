Strandberg Introduces the Boden Metal Sarah Longfield Edition Guitar

Strandberg has introduced the Boden Metal Sarah Longfield Edition, a collaboration with “state-of-the-art” shredder Sarah Longfield.

Based on Strandberg’s Metal model, the new guitar boasts a chambered basswood body with a maple top, a roasted maple neck and an ebony fretboard. There’s also Fishman Fluence Modern pickups and electronics, as well as Longfield’s own "Black Doppler” artwork finish that was spontaneously created on her own custom Boden and is now featured on each production model guitar.

The Boden Metal Sarah Longfield Edition is available in six-string ($2,395), seven-string ($2,449) and eight-string ($2,495) iterations.

For more information head to Strandberg Guitars.