Universal Audio unveiled Luna early last year, and while it would be easy to simply call the software a digital audio workstation, it would also be selling the Luna very, very short.

Essentially, the Luna is an analog-style production system that can serve as the creative anchor of your entire recording environment.

In addition to offering deep integration with UA’s Apollo audio interface, with a fast recording environment for music production, editing and mixing, the software also boasts Accelerated Realtime Monitoring – or ARM – which allows you to configure effects processing (with virtually zero latency) through which you can track and monitor recordings.

There’s also built-in Neve summing, analog tape emulation, virtual instruments and tons of other features.

(Image credit: Future)

What’s more, the Luna is intuitive and easy-to-use, helping to not only bring your music to life but also spark the creative process itself.

To show just how creative you can get with the software, guitar virtuoso Sarah Longfield took the Luna Challenge.

“The Luna Challenge rules are you need a minimum 60-second composition recorded, produced and mixed in the Luna recording system,” Longfield explains at the top of the demo video.

Additional requirements include, among others: a minimum of two tracks recorded with unison processing; a minimum of one instance of Moog/Minimoog; one instance of Neve summing; and one instance of multitrack tape.

“Let’s just dive right in and check it out, and I’ll break down everything I did to write this song,” Longfield says.

And break it down she does, allowing us to come along for the ride as she creates and records in real time with Luna.

“I had so much fun exploring this new digital audio workstation,” Longfield says, adding, of course, that Luna “doesn’t even feel like a DAW. It almost feels like an instrument. I feel like I’m writing on it and in it.”

To try out Luna for yourself, head over to Universal Audio.