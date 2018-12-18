Watch Slash Cover Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown” at Hollywood Club Gig

Slash was among the performers at "Celebrating Willie Basse: A Night of Music & Stories" at Boardner's nightclub in Hollywood on December 14.

Basse, who passed away in October at 62 after a prolonged battle with cancer, is best known for being the singer, bassist and leader of Black Sheep, a mainstay Sunset Strip act in the Eighties that, at various times, boasted Slash and Paul Gilbert among its ranks.

Shortly after Basse's death in October, Slash posted on his official Instagram page: “RIP to my good friend #WilieBasseI/we will miss you buddy. iiii]; )'”

Above, check out Slash performing a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown” at the invite-only event.