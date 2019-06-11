Watch Steve Vai and Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser Jam Onstage in Brazil

During his June 6 set at the Rio Montreux Jazz Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Steve Vai was joined onstage by Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser. You can check out footage of the two guitarists above.

Following the performance Kisser took to Instagram to post about the appearance, writing, “What a night! Thank you @stevevaihimself for the honor to share the stage with you, truly a dream come true. I listen to your music since Zappa, Alcatraz, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and of course your solo albums, whatever I do on my music I have some Vai on it somehow. Thank you for your generosity, for your music, your knowledge, your vibe, your everything! I will never forget this. You are the best! Long live Vai!”

This is not the first time the two have played together—in 2015, Vai joined Sepultura onstage at Rock in Rio USA in Las Vegas to perform the band’s “Roots Bloody Roots.”