Trending

Watch Steve Vai play guitar with a hook – while dressed as Captain Hook

By

The guitar god will shiver your timbers with his performance at Devin Townsend’s ‘Crappy Halloween Party’

Despite an inability to perform in actual venues, Devin Townsend has engaged in a number of live performances over the lockdown period via livestream – many of which have raised money for coronavirus relief.

But for Halloween, Hevy Devy may have gone overboard – quite literally – with a full-blown CGI pirate ship for his ‘Crappy Halloween Party’ stream, featuring a guest appearance from a certain Captain Hook.

Dressed as the infamous pirate is, of course, none other than Townsend’s old bandmate and friend Steve Vai, who crops up during a performance of the Devin Townsend Band’s Triumph to play a solo using an actual hook.

Vai does eventually ditch the appendage to engage in some more traditional picking, assisted by some zany whammy bar – and DigiTech Whammy – use. And he even wields a sword at the end for good measure.

You can watch Vai’s original blue-screen recording above, and Townsend’s piratical performance below. Arr! Etc.