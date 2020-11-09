Watch Steve Vai play guitar with a hook – while dressed as Captain Hook

Despite an inability to perform in actual venues, Devin Townsend has engaged in a number of live performances over the lockdown period via livestream – many of which have raised money for coronavirus relief.

But for Halloween, Hevy Devy may have gone overboard – quite literally – with a full-blown CGI pirate ship for his ‘Crappy Halloween Party’ stream, featuring a guest appearance from a certain Captain Hook.

Dressed as the infamous pirate is, of course, none other than Townsend’s old bandmate and friend Steve Vai, who crops up during a performance of the Devin Townsend Band’s Triumph to play a solo using an actual hook.

Vai does eventually ditch the appendage to engage in some more traditional picking, assisted by some zany whammy bar – and DigiTech Whammy – use. And he even wields a sword at the end for good measure.

You can watch Vai’s original blue-screen recording above, and Townsend’s piratical performance below. Arr! Etc.