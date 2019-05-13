Watch Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Join Hollywood Vampires Onstage in Los Angeles

Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, are in the midst of a short run of West Coast tour dates in advance of their forthcoming sophomore album, Rise.

The band’s stop at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 11 saw them joined by two special guests—Marilyn Manson, who came on for a cover of Cooper’s “I’m Eighteen,” and Perry’s Aerosmith band mate Steven Tyler, who sang Tiny Bradshaw’s “Train Kept A-Rollin,” a staple of Aerosmith’s live shows for more than four decades.

You can check out “Train Kept A-Rollin’ ” above and “I’m Eighteen” below.

The band, which also features Alice Cooper guitarist Tommy Henriksen, will release Rise on June 21 via earMUSIC. For the full tour itinerary, head here.