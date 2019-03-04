Hollywood Vampires Announce 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, have announced new spring 2019 U.S. tour dates. The shows kick off May 10 in Las Vegas and wrap May 18 in Indio, California.

VIP packages will be available beginning Tuesday, March 5, and regular tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 A.M. local time. Head here for more information.

The full itinerary is:

May 10 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

May 11 - The Greek - Los Angeles, CA

May 12 - Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

May 14 - The Fillmore - Denver, CO

May 16 - Sandia Casino - Albuquerque, NM

May 17 - Talking Stick Casino - Scottsdale, AZ

May 18 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA

Additionally, Alice Cooper has unveiled new summer U.S. tour dates with Halestorm. Support will come from Motionless in White.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com.

Said Cooper: "We've played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band. Can't wait to get to the first show.”

Added Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale: "We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on rock 'n' roll... Alice Cooper. Alice is our A in the ABC's of rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School's definitely out!"

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Alice Cooper and Halestorm 2019 tour dates:

Jul. 17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Jul. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Jul. 20 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul. 21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Jul. 25 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Jul. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Jul. 29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center

Jul. 31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 01 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 04 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House

Aug. 07 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

Aug. 08 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 10 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug. 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion