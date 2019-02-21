Watch the Marcus King Band Play “Goodbye Carolina” on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

The Marcus King Band stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on February 15 to perform “Goodbye Carolina,” from their recently released effort, Carolina Confessions. You can check out the performance above.

King recently spoke to Guitar World about his main six-string, a Gibson ES-345 that he nicknamed “Big Red”:

"[I]t’s all over this record," he said. "It’s just a really boss guitar. My grandfather was a Staff Master Sergeant in the Air Force and he quit playing music to raise his family. He started getting really bad stomach ulcers, and a doctor asked him if he had any hobbies like golfing or fishing. [The doctor] said, 'You should have an outlet to get some of this stress off of your shoulders, and it will help the ulcers go away.' [My grandfather] said, 'I used to play music,' and the doctor said, 'Well, you should start doing it again.' He was stationed in Great Falls, Montana, at the time, 1964, and he went to the music store and bought Big Red, which is a 1962 ES-345 with a different tail piece; I’ve never seen another one on a 345 so it was a custom made for sure.

"He also bought a ’64 Super Reverb that my father now has. I use a ’65 Super that my dad gave me, along with a Homestead 2x12 cab with a 1200 or 120-watt head. I got rid of the pedal board a long time ago and just use a Cry Baby wah and a Tube Screamer as a power attenuator so I can bring the volume down and keep the tone."

You can check out the rest of the interview here.