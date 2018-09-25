Watch the Marcus King Band Tear Through Three New Songs on 'Jam in the Van'

The Marcus King Band, led by 22-year-old guitar phenom Marcus King, recently appeared on Jam in the Van, the solar-powered mobile recording studio and YouTube channel, to perform three songs from their upcoming album, Carolina Confessions. The songs, which can be viewed here, are “Where I’m Headed,” “Welcome 'Round Here” and “Homesick.”

The Marcus King Band’s third full-length effort, Carolina Confessions will be released October 5 via Fantasy Records. You can pre-order it here.

For more information on Jam in the Van, go here or check out their official YouTube channel.

,