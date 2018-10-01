Trending

Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Jimi Hendrix, Allman Bros. in L.A.

By

The band performed a short set in support of the Silverlake Conservatory of Music.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers debuted a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” during a short set on Saturday at L.A.’s Silverlake Conservatory of Music. The performance was in support of the non-profit music education organization, which RHCP bassist Flea helped to found. You can watch fan-filmed video of "Purple Haze" above.

The Chili Peppers’ seven-song set also included a rollicking take on the Allman Brothers Band’s “Ramblin’ Man, a piece of which can be seen below. 

The band’s full setlist at the Silverlake Conservatory was:

Ramblin’ Man
Dark Necessities
I Like Dirt
Goodbye Angels
Under the Bridge
By the Way
Purple Haze

Following the event, Flea posted on his official Twitter page: "Such a righteous fucking party last night in service of silverlakeconservatory.org! Depth of thanks to the artists and musicians and supporters who all made it happen."