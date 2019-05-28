Watch the Winery Dogs Rip Through “Oblivion” Onstage in Denver

The Winery Dogs, featuring singer and guitarist Richie Kotzen (Poison, Mr. Big), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and drummer Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, Dream Theater), recently kicked off their Who Let the Dogs Out 2019 U.S. outing, their first tour in close to three years.

Above, check out the band ripping through “Oblivion,” the lead off track from their 2015 sophomore album, Hot Streak, at Denver’s Oriental Theatre on May 23.

Talking to Guitar World about "Oblivion," Sheehan said, “We wrote that while we were getting ready for another leg of our last tour and popped it together while we were rehearsing at Mike’s house. It went through a few variations until we went in the studio and fine-tuned the lyrics and arrangements.”

For more information head over to TheWineryDogs.com.