Watch This Eight-Year-Old's Flawless Cover of Led Zeppelin's "Good Times Bad Times"

Now, we know this isn't a guitar video, but we've been seeing it all over the internet this week, and just couldn't resist.

Above, you can watch eight-year-old Yoyoka Soma's jaw-dropping drum cover of Led Zeppelin's "Good Times Bad Times." The Japanese prodigy nails literally every aspect of Bonham's legendary part, including the sixteenth-note triplets on a single bass drum.

So uh, what were you up to when you were eight years old?

Soma's been playing since she was two, and currently plays in a family band. You can see more of her covers and videos over on her YouTube page.