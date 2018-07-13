Watch This Guitarist Play a Tesla Coil with a Guitar

Just yesterday, our friends at Gear Gods posted a brief, fun and fascinating video. The clip shows guitarist Alex Campbell playing a Tesla coil with a guitar.

Using ArcAttack's Tesla Coil rig, Campbell unleashes some truly electric licks, both literally and figuratively.

As explained in the video's caption, Campbell's playing is amplified simply by the electricity in the air—via the Tesla Coil machine of course—rather than any speakers or amplifiers.

You can check out the awesome clip above.

