Watch This Guitarist Practice Using a Leaky Faucet as a Metronome

Musicians of all stripes often use metronomes to help them practice, but classical guitarist Evan Taucher recently employed a more... analog method.

After discovering that the faucet in his Belgrade hotel room had a particularly rhythmic leak, Taucher decided to use it as a natural metronome, playing Albéniz’s Pavana Capricho to the tempo of the drips.

“I can safely say that this leaky faucet is the most unreliable metronome I’ve used,” Taucher said in the Instagram video . “But with that being said it was fun to record this.”