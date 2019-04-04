Watch Tom Petty, Eric Clapton and More Talk Laurel Canyon Music Scene in 'Echo in the Canyon' Trailer

Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Jakob Dylan, Beck, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Brian Wilson and others are featured in a new documentary, Echo in the Canyon, which celebrates the fertile mid-Sixties music scene in the storied L.A. neighborhood of Laurel Canyon.

The doc, produced and directed by former music journalist, record producer and label executive Andrew Slater, traces the music that “shaped the second half of the 20th century.” Among the artists lauded in the film are Buffalo Springfield, the Byrds, the Beach Boys and the Mamas and the Papas.

Echo in the Canyon will open in L.A. on May 24 at Arclight’s Cinerama Dome and the Landmark, and in New York at the Angelika and the Landmark at 57 West in New York on May 31. Both the L.A. and New York showings will also feature performances by artists who appear in the film. More dates throughout the U.S., as well as a companion soundtrack, are scheduled for June.

