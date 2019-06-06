Watch Tommy Emmanuel Duet with Young Ukulele Prodigy on “Classical Gas”

Tommy Emmanuel has long included Mason Williams’ 1968 instrumental, “Classical Gas,” in his repertoire, and recently Feng E, a young ukulele player from Taiwan, went viral with his rendition of Emmanuel’s version of the tune, which he played on the street in Taipei.

The exposure Feng received on Instagram led to an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and then, finally, to a duet with Emmanuel himself on the song when Emmanuel came to Taipei for a concert last month.

You can check out Emmanuel and Feng E’s performance of “Classical Gas” below.