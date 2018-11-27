Watch ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Join William Shatner for "Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

William Shatner has shared the video for his version of “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” featuring ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons on guitar. You can check out the bonkers clip above.

The song comes off William Shatner's first-ever holiday album, Shatner Claus. In addition to Gibbons, the album also features duets and appearances by Brad Paisley, the Cars' Elliot Easton, Iggy Pop, Henry Rollins, Rick Wakeman, Todd Rundgren and more.

Shatner Claus track listing:

01. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins)

02. Blue Christmas (feat. Brad Paisley)

03. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Joe Louis Walker )

04. Winter Wonderland (feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle)

05. Twas the Night Before Christmas (feat. Mel Collins)

06. Run Rudolph Run (feat. Elliot Easton)

07. O Come, O Come Emmanuel (feat. Rick Wakeman)

08. Silver Bells (feat. Ian Anderson)

09. One for You, One For Me

10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (feat. Billy Gibbons)

11. Silent Night (feat. Iggy Pop)

12. White Christmas (feat. Judy Collins)

13. Feliz Navidad (feat. Dani Bander)

Bonus track:

14. Jingle Bells (feat Henry Rollins) (punk rock version)