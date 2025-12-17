“A lot of people got confused. They were like, ‘God, I love that guitar part.’ But actually, it’s a bass”: Fontaines D.C.’s Deego dissects the Joy Division bassline that inspired his bass journey
Peter Hook also recounts how he was “over the moon” when Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis used the bassline as a vocal part for one of the band’s biggest tracks
Fontaines D.C.'s Deego has reflected on the impact that new wave icons Joy Division had on his playing journey – and named the genius Peter Hook bassline that inspired him as an up-and-coming bass player.
Both musicians featured on Sky Arts' Greatest Basslines series, and looked back on the making – and influence – of one of the band's biggest hits, Love Will Tear Us Apart.
“In all the bands that I played in, there has never been a band like Joy Division,” divulges Hook, who is synonymous with approaching the bass as a lead instrument. Indeed, his basslines oftentimes taking center stage, as opposed to a supporting role.
“Each member put so much equally into it, and that has never happened since. I was so happy when Ian [Curtis, the band's main vocalist] would pick some of the melodies out from the bass guitar to use as the vocal.”
The opus that is Love Will Tear Us Apart – one of the defining songs of ’80s post-punk – is a clear example of Hook’s lead bass approach, boasting a melodic bassline that was also used as a vocal line.
Hook looks back on its origins, remembering, “We wrote it on a Wednesday night, and we left, and he [Curtis] said, ‘Oh, you know what? I'm going to write some lyrics to that. I think it's going to be a good song that one.’
“And he came back on Sunday, and we finished it off on Sunday. He said, ‘I've got some words here. Love will tear us apart. Do you mind if I sing the bass line?’ I said, ‘Mind? I'm over the freaking moon!’”
Speaking about Hook's influence on his playing, Conor “Deego” Deegan III from Fontaines D.C. – whose sonic palette has continued to build upon Joy Division's legacy – paid tribute to the melody, which is oft-mistaken for a guitar hook.
“A lot of people got confused,” Deego observes. “They were like, ‘God, I love that guitar part.’ But actually, it's a bass.
“Maybe it started some people on their bass journeys of playing bass – hearing that a bass could do something like that,” he continues. “I was really inspired by that myself.”
When it comes to describing Love Will Tear Us Apart's bassline, Deego sums it up best. "It's just got so much to it,” he enthuses. “It's got melody, it's got rhythm... it holds that root down of the music, and it's so melancholy as well. It's got so much emotion, and it's so raw.”
In related news, earlier this year Hook gave Bass Player more insight into what he describes as “melodic lead bass”.
