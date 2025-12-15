“The beginning of new relationships between Fender and Korean artists”: Fender unveils its first-ever signature guitar with a South Korean artist – and it’s a streamlined Strat with a trick up its sleeve

Fender has just announced the release of the JUKJAE Stratocaster Baggy – marking the first-ever Fender signature guitar created for a Korean artist.

“I’ve been playing guitar for a long time, but being able to create my own signature model with Fender is truly an honor and a deeply meaningful experience for me,” comments JUKJAE on this historic release.

JUKJAE has been active in the South Korean music industry since 2014, when he made a mark with the release of his first self-composed song, View, followed by his debut studio album, One Word.

Since then, he has established himself as a genre-blending guitarist and singer-songwriter, lending his chops to some of K-Pop's biggest stars, including Girls' Generation Taeyeon, and renowned artist and actress IU, alongside building his own solo career.

“JUKJAE is an artist who has deeply moved music and guitar fans both in Korea and abroad with his exceptional playing and musicality,” says Edward “Bud” Cole, President of Asia Pacific for Fender.

“This guitar will mark the beginning of new relationships between Fender and Korean artists, opening up a new aperture for many musicians in the region.”

JUKJAE Stratocaster® Baggy - YouTube Watch On

Rather obscurely for a Strat design, the JUKJAE Stratocaster Baggy features only two control knobs, one volume and one tone. There is, however, a few tricks up its sleeve: a Mid-Boost circuit, plus a Push-Push active mid-boost volume knob and a TBX tone control

Elsewhere, it features Vintage Noiseless pickups, medium jumbo frets, a soft “V” shape neck with a rosewood fretboard, 22 frets, and a 9.5” fingerboard radius.

As for the name “Baggy,” it's derived from the Korean word “Baek-ui,” which means white clothing – inspired by JUKJAE's fashion aesthetic. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the guitar is currently offered in a slightly aged Olympic White finish.

The JUKJAE Stratocaster Baggy is currently available in limited quantities through official Fender Music Korea authorized dealers. As such, a US price hasn't been confirmed.

For more information, visit Fender.

Just a few months ago, Fender established Fender Music Korea, a subsidiary that started handling all distribution and direct-to-consumer operations across Korea, with the aim of putting more electric guitars into the hands of the Korean public.