“I think they sound in between a Fender and a Gibson”: Blues ace Larry McCray names the unsung guitar brand that convinced him to switch after a life of playing Gibsons

Fender and Gibson are two of the biggest names in the guitar world. However, blues ace Larry McCray has championed an oft-underrated electric guitar he believes captures the best of both legendary manufacturers.

McCray is pictured with the guitar on the cover of his new album, Heartbreak City, and he believes the underrated six-string shouldn’t be sniffed at.

“It's a Guild Polara S-100 reissue with push-pull switches to split the coils,” he tells Guitar World. “It's a great-playing guitar, man. I wrote them a letter this morning, trying to see if they would endorse me, because I love guitars like the Bluesbird, which is a bit like a Les Paul, and the X-175, which is reminiscent of the ES-175.”

Guild, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2023, was founded by Alfred Dronge, who teamed up with former Epiphone employee George Mannon to spearhead a new venture. Soon after, it boasted a score of ex-Epiphone staffers in its ranks.

The Polara – also a favorite of Kim Thayil's – was given an extensive revamp back in 2024. It has a strong SG vibe about it, but McCray insists there's a Fender-like quality to the S-100, too.

Larry McCray "Heartbreak City" Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

“The tones you hear are incredible,” he explains. “I think Guild guitars sound in between a Fender and a Gibson. They are brighter than Gibsons, but still have the low-end punch of a humbucker. I've played Gibson my whole career – now I want something different."

Heartbreak City was produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. For McCray, that meant pairing his prized Guild with some knock-out gear picks.

“I played through Joe's rig,” he reveals. “He has a nice collection of Dumble amplifiers. I used a little combo that was about the size of a Princeton, with a really warm tone.”

McCray’s full Guitar World interview features in the latest print issue. Copies of the magazine, which charts the year in gear, can be ordered from Magazines Direct.