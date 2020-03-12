Way Huge has built a pedal covered in chalkboard paint, so you can give it whatever ridiculous name you like

Way Huge is known for its eccentric pedal names as much as the superlative tones they deliver - the Swollen Pickle, Camel Toe and Overrated Special to name three of the most notorious. But the Jim Dunlop brand’s latest stompbox invites you to devise your own name and artwork, courtesy of a very special enclosure.

The Chalky Box is covered with chalkboard paint, which allows you to scribble your own bonkers name - or even a different one for each show - and design your own graphics.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jim Dunlop) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

Inside, the Chalky Box packs the same circuit as the amp-like Saucy Box overdrive pedal, so it’s probably best to bear that in mind while devising your chosen moniker. Call me by your gain, if you will.

The Chalky Box is a highly limited release, and only available via a select few retailers, all of which are tagged in Way Huge’s Instagram post below, at a price of $119.

We’d love to see this idea catch on - the more individuality you can pack on a pedalboard, the better. Just keep it clean, folks.