Weekly Music Roundup: February 3, 2012

Welcome to our fourth installment of our weekly new music roundup.

This week saw the announcement of Jack White's first solo album, including the debut of a new song, "Love Interruption." We also got the skinny on the new album from The Cult, as well as the track "Lucifer."

Van Halen continued teasing us with clips from A Different Kind of Truth, and the Darkness released their first new track since 2005.

We also debuted a new tune from UFO here, still have Psycroptic's new album, The Inherited Repression, streaming right here

The Cult, "Lucifer"

Jack White, "Love Interruption"

The Darkness, "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us"

Van Halen, "She's the Woman" (clip)

Van Halen, "Beats Workin'" (clip)

Obscura, "The Flesh and the Power It Holds" (Atheist cover)

The Devastated, "Devil's Messenger"

All-American Rejects, "Beekeeper's Daughter"

Obey the Brave, "Live and Learn"

Palisades, "Bury It"

I The Mighty, "Dreamer"

Master, "Smile As You're Told"