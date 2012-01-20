Weekly Music Roundup: January 20, 2012

Welcome to the second weekly installment of our new music roundup, where we assemble all the new music released over the last week into one convenient place for your listening pleasure.

This week, we've got a brand new track from Cannibal Corpse, another taste of Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno's side-project Crosses, and the first track from Adrenaline Mob's upcoming debut full-length.

Don't forget we're also streaming Evergrey's new best-of compilation here and the newly remastered version of Abysmal Dawn's debut album From Asheshere.

Cannibal Corpse, "Demented Aggression"

Adrenaline Mob, "Undaunted"

Crosses (†††), "Prurien†"

Spawn of Possession, "Where Angels Go Demons Follow"

Bleeding Through, "Goodbye to Death"

Impending Doom, "For the Wicked"

Veil of Maya, "Vicious Circles"

D.R.U.G.S., "Scream If You're Crazy"

Uncanny, "The Path of Flesh"

Sleigh Bells, "Comeback Kid"

Wykked Wytch, "Despised Existence"

Lillian Axe, "Babylon"