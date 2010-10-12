Weezer To Release New Album This Fall

On November 2nd, Weezer will release Death To False Metal (DGC/UMe), the follow-up to Hurley and the band's third release of the fourth quarter. Death To False Metal is not a traditional collection of studio leftovers or songs from the vault, but a wholly original collection of tracks. The album was created using the basic tracks of 10 previously unreleased recordings: nine never-before-heard songs plus one cover.

"These were great songs, great recordings, but for some reason they didn't make the final cut for previous records," Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo stated. "Some just weren't right for the albums we were recording at the time—just a bit ahead of their time or too 'rock.' Now, the time is right to introduce them. Together, they are the album that should logically follow Hurley."

Featuring tracks the band originally began recording from the late '90s to late '00s, Death To False Metal was a labor of love for Cuomo and his co-producer Shawn Everett, as well as the entire band. Each track was individually evaluated by the production team of Cuomo and Everett to figure out how to make each of songs reach their full potential, and ultimately fit harmoniously on the album. After that process, they then brought in each band member in to complete the parts needed. Some of the ten songs received a major overhaul, while others got the equivalent of a sonic tune-up.

"Turning Up The Radio" is the result of Cuomo's 2008 collaborative YouTube project, "Let's Write A Sawng," for which he invited fans to submit ideas. As they went through the steps of composing a tune, eventually, 15 people became involved. This track is one of only two songs not solely penned by Weezer for Death to False Metal.

"Blowin' My Stack," "Losing My Mind", "I'm A Robot," and a rock cover of the massive R&B hit "Un-Break My Heart" were all first recorded prior to the release of 2005's Make Believe. "I Don't Want Your Loving" was originally laid down as a demo for 2002's Maladroit. The abrasive punk-metal "Everyone" hails from post-1998 Pinkerton period, as does the pop song "Trampoline." The piano-based "Odd Couple" and new-wave-style "Auto-Pilot" were laid down prior to 2008's Weezer (aka "The Red Album").

Death To False Metal track listing: