Rivers Cuomo has launched his own streaming service, Weezify

Rivers Cuomo has launched Weezify – an online streaming service that will grant users access to almost 3,500 demos recorded between 1975 and 2017.

A collection of Cuomo's demos was initially released in December 2020 as part of a web programming class that the Weezer frontman enrolled in via non-profit learning platform edX.

When the catalog dropped, a web market page was established where people could purchase chronologically assembled bundles, with up to 2,655 demos originally going up for sale.

Now, after spending an entire year building his very own streaming service, Cuomo has announced that those demos – and almost a thousand more – will all be available exclusively on Weezify.

Tired of Spotify? Come on over to Weezify. https://t.co/sZ97eMbOXwhttps://t.co/DcKQVGeQ38https://t.co/c9oCph9EwWJanuary 30, 2022 See more

“A Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975-2017),” reads a description of the service. “Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favorites. I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

In practice, the app lets users engage with other listeners by following each others’ playlists, and includes the option to partake in setlist surveys that help “make the best possible setlist for Weezer shows” and Cuomo’s solo gigs.

Demo packs can also be purchased, and Weezify users also have the option to chat to Cuomo himself via the frontman’s Discord page.

There are 12 bundles in total, including the 63-track, $10 Weezma: Daniel, Ryen and Rivers – which contains tracks from 2012-2014 written by Cumo and Ozma duo Ryen Slegr and Daniel Brummel – and Patricks & Rivers, boasting 42 demos from 1991-2012 recorded with the help of producer Patrick Wilson, which is available for $9.

Other notable collections include the 144-track Alone, V: Before Weezer, which carries Cuomo’s description, “Haven’t found my voice yet. But not for lack of trying”.

Weezify is free to download now from Apple and Google Play.

2022 is set to be a busy 12 months for Weezer, who are due to release their four-album project Seasons over the course of the year, with each drop coinciding with spring, summer, autumn and winter, and offering a different theme and style.