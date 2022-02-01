Trending

Rivers Cuomo has launched his own streaming service, Weezify

The "Spotify-like player" will let listeners hear Cuomo's demos – almost 3,500 in total – recorded between 1975 and 2017

(Image credit: Dylan Buell/Drone Racing League/Getty Images)

Rivers Cuomo has launched Weezify – an online streaming service that will grant users access to almost 3,500 demos recorded between 1975 and 2017.

A collection of Cuomo's demos was initially released in December 2020 as part of a web programming class that the Weezer frontman enrolled in via non-profit learning platform edX.

When the catalog dropped, a web market page was established where people could purchase chronologically assembled bundles, with up to 2,655 demos originally going up for sale.

Now, after spending an entire year building his very own streaming service, Cuomo has announced that those demos – and almost a thousand more – will all be available exclusively on Weezify.

“A Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975-2017),” reads a description of the service. “Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favorites. I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

In practice, the app lets users engage with other listeners by following each others’ playlists, and includes the option to partake in setlist surveys that help “make the best possible setlist for Weezer shows” and Cuomo’s solo gigs.

Demo packs can also be purchased, and Weezify users also have the option to chat to Cuomo himself via the frontman’s Discord page.

There are 12 bundles in total, including the 63-track, $10 Weezma: Daniel, Ryen and Rivers –  which contains tracks from 2012-2014 written by Cumo and Ozma duo Ryen Slegr and Daniel Brummel – and Patricks & Rivers, boasting 42 demos from 1991-2012 recorded with the help of producer Patrick Wilson, which is available for $9.

Other notable collections include the 144-track Alone, V: Before Weezer, which carries Cuomo’s description, “Haven’t found my voice yet. But not for lack of trying”.

Weezify is free to download now from Apple and Google Play.

2022 is set to be a busy 12 months for Weezer, who are due to release their four-album project Seasons over the course of the year, with each drop coinciding with spring, summer, autumn and winter, and offering a different theme and style.

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he's not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.