West of Hell Premiere Trailer for "Water of Sorcery" Music Video

Vancouver's West of Hell have just posted a new trailer for the upcoming music video for their single "Water of Sorcery" — which is set to debut on GuitarWorld.com in the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

"'Watery of Sorcery' is a quote by Kevin Spacey describing tequila. It's a drinking song as many before it," vocalist Chris Valago said in a recent press release. "Deep as a pint and long as a horn. The moment of clarity when liquor reveals the soul."

West of Hell released their latest album, Spiral Empire, last week via Reversed Records. The band are currently wrapping up a tour of Canada in support of the album, and you can find the remaining dates below the clip.

West of Hell 2012 Tour Dates