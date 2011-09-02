Westboro Baptist Church to Picket Foo Fighters Concert

Maybe it's because Dave Grohl played Satan in that Tenacious D movie. Maybe it's because of their newly-released trucker porn video. Whatever the reason, Westboro Baptist Church -- those people who brought you the "God hates fags" and "Thank God for dead soldiers" signs -- are set to picket Foo Fighters' upcoming concert in Kansas City.

The church has issued the follow statement via their handy protest schedule:

"The entertainment industry is a microcosm of the people in this doomed nation: hard-hearted, hell-bound, and hedonistic. These people have a platform and should be using it to encourage obedience to God; instead they teach every person who will listen all things contrary to him: fornication, adultery, idolatry, fags."

"The people in this nation have sinned away their day of grace and have so enraged their God that you are seeing new outpourings of his wrath continually. We will be there to remind you that the day of your destruction is upon you, even as you vainly seek comfort in the frivolities of this life."

Sounds like if anyone could stand to listen to "Everlong" and have a good cry, it's those guys.