We’ve called the Positive Grid Spark , the smart guitar amp that uses intelligent technology to allow for practicing and playing millions of songs, the “future of desktop amplification.”

What’s more, the Spark’s incredible amp modeling and onboard effects allow users to dial in virtually any classic tone imaginable almost instantaneously, as well as come up with their own.

Now, Positive Grid is also offering the opportunity to seriously deck out your at-home practice, jamming and recording setup with the Positive Grid Jam at Home Giveaway .

One lucky winner will receive over $3,300 in prizes, including a Positive Grid Spark guitar amp and BIAS software pack, plus amazing items from ESP, PreSonus, Dunlop and more. Enter here .

To demonstrate just how versatile and impressive the Spark is when it comes to accessing some of rock and metal’s most iconic tones, Music is Win’s Tyler Larson sat down with the amp to run through what he deems the eight greatest guitar tones ever.

“Your list might be a little bit different than mine,” he says, “but I bet we’ll share at least one in common.”

As far as how he goes about achieving these tones?

“The best thing for me to do would be to somehow transform into these guitar players and use their hands, because as we know, tone is in the fingers,” he says.

While that is clearly not going to happen, fear not: “Today I have a tool that’s going to help me achieve all these amazing guitar tones,” Larson says.

That tool, of course, is the Spark. “For the $299 price tag it pays for itself just when you plug it in,” Larson says. “It’s not only perfect for in-room use but also for studio recording or just inspiration.”

With that, Larson dives into his eight greatest guitar tones, connecting the Spark amp to the accompanying smartphone app and accessing the Tone Cloud, where tens of thousands of tones can be downloaded instantaneously.

And indeed, Larson goes on to easily nail everything from John Mayer’s spanky, fluid Slow Dancing in a Burning Room tone and Jimi Hendrix’s fuzz-drenched Purple Haze sound to Eddie Van Halen’s aggressive Eruption scream and Steve Vai’s sweet, endlessly-sustaining For the Love of God wail.

Needless to say, Larson concludes, “The Positive Grid Spark is an amazing little amp.

“Now if you’ll excuse me,” he continues, “I’m going to go play more with that For the Love of God tone. That was amazing.”

