What would Enter Sandman sound like performed by Iron Maiden?

Ever wonder what Enter Sandman would sound like if it were performed by Iron Maiden?

No? Well, now, you have the answer anyway, courtesy of Jarkko Vaajasaari.

The YouTuber, who runs the channel Börje Unchained, recently posted an impressive video of Sandman played in the style of Slipknot, and then asked his followers to suggest another “band” to have tackle the Metallica classic.

The overwhelming choice? Iron Maiden.

We have to say, Vaajasaari does an incredible job of nailing the Adrian Smith- and Dave Murray-style electric guitar parts, as well as Steve Harris’ bass and Nicko McBrain’s drums. And a special “scream for me!” goes out to Robin Roy, who is a dead vocal ringer for Bruce Dickinson.

As for the masks?

“Yeah, I know the masks are horrible,” Vaajasaari writes in the video. “But I spent a long time making them, so there was no chance I wasn’t going to use them.”

You can check out the “Iron Maiden” version of Enter Sandman above, and head to Vaajasaari’s YouTube page to help choose the next band to take on Sandman.